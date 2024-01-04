Iggy Azalea informs fans that she is switching her career from music to design

Iggy Azalea listens to heart as she chooses new path

The music seemingly is no longer rousing Iggy Azalea as she abandoned her fourth album in the middle and revealed a switch to design and creative direction.



In a long-worded announcement, the singer opened up about the changes in her life, especially career-related ones.

"I've always been someone who finds my joy in being creative & seeing my ideas come to life," the pop icon said.

"For a long time, I used music to deliver my big crazy ideas to the world."

She continued, "I know a lot of people have this idea that I was "bullied away from music" and that's something I've always laughed at because I'd never be bullied out of anything."

But the 33-year-old maintained, "In fact, I'm too stubborn. I think I've even resisted changes within myself at times, purely because I don't like being viewed as someone who quits."

Sharing her new interests, Iggy said, "In truth what I've known for a long time is that I feel more passionately about design and creative direction than I do about song writing."

Adding, "To many of you that's no shock to read. It shows in my work. Haha! Jokes aside, i do spend a lot more time on that part of things… because Im most confident at that."