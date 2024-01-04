 
menu
Thursday, January 04, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Iggy Azalea listens to heart as she chooses new path

Iggy Azalea informs fans that she is switching her career from music to design

By
Melanie Walker

Thursday, January 04, 2024

Iggy Azalea listens to heart as she chooses new path
Iggy Azalea listens to heart as she chooses new path

The music seemingly is no longer rousing Iggy Azalea as she abandoned her fourth album in the middle and revealed a switch to design and creative direction.

In a long-worded announcement, the singer opened up about the changes in her life, especially career-related ones.

"I've always been someone who finds my joy in being creative & seeing my ideas come to life," the pop icon said.

Iggy Azalea listens to heart as she chooses new path

"For a long time, I used music to deliver my big crazy ideas to the world."

She continued, "I know a lot of people have this idea that I was "bullied away from music" and that's something I've always laughed at because I'd never be bullied out of anything."

But the 33-year-old maintained, "In fact, I'm too stubborn. I think I've even resisted changes within myself at times, purely because I don't like being viewed as someone who quits."

Sharing her new interests, Iggy said, "In truth what I've known for a long time is that I feel more passionately about design and creative direction than I do about song writing."

Iggy Azalea listens to heart as she chooses new path

Adding, "To many of you that's no shock to read. It shows in my work. Haha! Jokes aside, i do spend a lot more time on that part of things… because Im most confident at that."

Britney Spears lets out secret job: 'I'm ghostwriter'
Britney Spears lets out secret job: 'I'm ghostwriter'
Kanye West to turn Bianca into Kim 2.0 amid ‘lewd' pics controversy
Kanye West to turn Bianca into Kim 2.0 amid ‘lewd' pics controversy
King Charles feels 'less calm' amid 'rebellious' streak from Prince Harry, Meghan
King Charles feels 'less calm' amid 'rebellious' streak from Prince Harry, Meghan
Meghan Markle 'humiliation' as publishers want to see 'content' of memoir
Meghan Markle 'humiliation' as publishers want to see 'content' of memoir
Meghan Markle 'redemption' is 'Hollywood phrase': 'Means nothing'
Meghan Markle 'redemption' is 'Hollywood phrase': 'Means nothing'
Amber Heard hits out at Warner Bros with 'Aquaman 2' post?
Amber Heard hits out at Warner Bros with 'Aquaman 2' post?
Jimmy Kimmel threats draw Pat McAfee apology after Epstein's claim
Jimmy Kimmel threats draw Pat McAfee apology after Epstein's claim
Prince Harry still 'picking up pieces' of 'battered' bond with King Charles
Prince Harry still 'picking up pieces' of 'battered' bond with King Charles
Tom Cruise leaves a mark on 'Reacher's' protagonist
Tom Cruise leaves a mark on 'Reacher's' protagonist
T.J. Holmes reacts to ex-wife 'affair' with Amy Robach's ex
T.J. Holmes reacts to ex-wife 'affair' with Amy Robach's ex
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are on speaking terms with ‘almost no one' video
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are on speaking terms with ‘almost no one'
Meghan Markle wants a royal ‘family re-group' like Prince Harry in 2024
Meghan Markle wants a royal ‘family re-group' like Prince Harry in 2024