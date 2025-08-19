Sabrina Carpenter gushes about her dogs' appearance

Sabrina Carpenter makes rare comments on Dogue cover

Sabrina Carpenter has recently opened up about her true feelings after her dogs, Goodwin and Louie, graced the cover of Dogue 2025.

On August 18, the fashion style magazine, Vogue, released its annual second installment which featured Carpenter’s pets, who have scarves tied around their necks and are sitting on a white jeep.

Sharing the carousal of dogs’ pictures on the magazine’s Instagram account alongside a caption, which read as, “@SabrinaCarpenter’s dogs, Goodwin and Louie, truly live up to the title Man’s Best Friend—though not to be confused with her upcoming album of the same name.”

Sharing details about the dogs, it continued, “Their full names? Simply Goodwin (an Angel Doll pup) and Louie (a Cavapoo). Like Rihanna, they don’t need last names. In their #Dogue 2025 cover story, we learn that the pups have been joining Sabrina on tour, making themselves right at home in her dressing room.”

Revealing that the dogs were with her on her Short n' Sweet Tour, the caption concluded by sharing Carpenter’s interview, “They’ve actually never gotten to see me perform live,” she says. “Which sucks for them, because I think they’d like it.”

In response to this, she shared Vogue's post on her story and penned her true feelings, “My dogs first dogue cover they can’t go on walks without getting stopped anymore.. egos has substantially grown wish me luck.”

Sabrina Carpenter fourth coming album is also titled as Man’s Best Friend, which scheduled to release on August 29, 2025.