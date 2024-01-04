Britney Spears lets out secret job: 'I'm ghostwriter'

Britney Spears spills the beans on her unknown profession as she dispels unsubstantiated claims

Britney Spears loves to write, and she often pens her lyrics. But she has now revealed she has turned writing into a whole profession, calling herself a ghostwriter.



The revelation came after the Toxic hitmaker rubbished the reports that she had been working on a new album.

"Just so we're clear, most of the news is trash!!!" noting, "They keep saying I'm turning to random people to do a new album… I will never return to the music industry!!! When I write, I write for fun, or I write for other people!!!"

The Grammy winner continued, "For those of you who have read my book, there's loads that you don't know about me… I've written over 20 songs for other people the past two years!!! I'm a ghostwriter, and I honestly enjoy it that way!!!

She noted, "People are also saying MY BOOK WAS RELEASED WITHOUT MY APPROVAL ILLEGALLY and that's far from the truth… have you read the news these days??? I'm so LOVED and blessed!!!"



In the post, Britney attached the popular work of the Italian painter Guido Reni—Salome with the Head of Saint John the Baptist.