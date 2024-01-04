 
menu
Thursday, January 04, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Britney Spears lets out secret job: 'I'm ghostwriter'

Britney Spears spills the beans on her unknown profession as she dispels unsubstantiated claims

By
Melanie Walker

Thursday, January 04, 2024

Britney Spears lets out secret job: Im ghostwriter
Britney Spears lets out secret job: 'I'm ghostwriter'

Britney Spears loves to write, and she often pens her lyrics. But she has now revealed she has turned writing into a whole profession, calling herself a ghostwriter.

The revelation came after the Toxic hitmaker rubbished the reports that she had been working on a new album.

"Just so we're clear, most of the news is trash!!!" noting, "They keep saying I'm turning to random people to do a new album… I will never return to the music industry!!! When I write, I write for fun, or I write for other people!!!"

The Grammy winner continued, "For those of you who have read my book, there's loads that you don't know about me… I've written over 20 songs for other people the past two years!!! I'm a ghostwriter, and I honestly enjoy it that way!!!

She noted, "People are also saying MY BOOK WAS RELEASED WITHOUT MY APPROVAL ILLEGALLY and that's far from the truth… have you read the news these days??? I'm so LOVED and blessed!!!"

In the post, Britney attached the popular work of the Italian painter Guido Reni—Salome with the Head of Saint John the Baptist.

Kanye West to turn Bianca into Kim 2.0 amid ‘lewd' pics controversy
Kanye West to turn Bianca into Kim 2.0 amid ‘lewd' pics controversy
Iggy Azalea listens to heart as she chooses new path
Iggy Azalea listens to heart as she chooses new path
King Charles feels 'less calm' amid 'rebellious' streak from Prince Harry, Meghan
King Charles feels 'less calm' amid 'rebellious' streak from Prince Harry, Meghan
Meghan Markle 'humiliation' as publishers want to see 'content' of memoir
Meghan Markle 'humiliation' as publishers want to see 'content' of memoir
Meghan Markle 'redemption' is 'Hollywood phrase': 'Means nothing'
Meghan Markle 'redemption' is 'Hollywood phrase': 'Means nothing'
Amber Heard hits out at Warner Bros with 'Aquaman 2' post?
Amber Heard hits out at Warner Bros with 'Aquaman 2' post?
Jimmy Kimmel threats draw Pat McAfee apology after Epstein's claim
Jimmy Kimmel threats draw Pat McAfee apology after Epstein's claim
Prince Harry still 'picking up pieces' of 'battered' bond with King Charles
Prince Harry still 'picking up pieces' of 'battered' bond with King Charles
Tom Cruise leaves a mark on 'Reacher's' protagonist
Tom Cruise leaves a mark on 'Reacher's' protagonist
T.J. Holmes reacts to ex-wife 'affair' with Amy Robach's ex
T.J. Holmes reacts to ex-wife 'affair' with Amy Robach's ex
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are on speaking terms with ‘almost no one' video
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are on speaking terms with ‘almost no one'
Meghan Markle wants a royal ‘family re-group' like Prince Harry in 2024
Meghan Markle wants a royal ‘family re-group' like Prince Harry in 2024