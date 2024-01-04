 
Thursday, January 04, 2024
Melanie Walker

Wiz Khalifa & Amber Rose lose love for each other?

Amber Rose opens up about her relationship status with ex-Wiz Khalifa

Melanie Walker

Wiz Khalifa and Amber Rose were the power couple of Hollywood. However, after the duo's divorce, the latter has recently said that they have moved on and are now just friends — raising their kid together.

Appearing on Tamron Hall's show, the top model opened up about her current equation with the Blacc Hollywood hitmaker, "I think that I and Wiz are so, best friends now, that we're so far past being in love that I can say that now, right? It's not like anything that we would circle back to or anything. We're just friends and co-parents."

In 2014, Wiz and Amber parted ways after dating from 2011 and married in 2013. The ex-couple shares a son, Sebastian Taylor. He is 10-year-old.

However, the separation of the pair was disastrous for the 40-year-old. Speaking to No Jumper Podcast, she "cried for like three years straight," noting, "Wiz was the love of my life. I used to just sit in the shower and be like, '----,'" she added. 

