Thursday, January 04, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Zendaya unfollows boyfriend Tom Holland on social media

Zendaya's move comes after she shared the new poster for her upcoming movie 'Challengers'

By
Melanie Walker

Thursday, January 04, 2024

Zendaya unfollows boyfriend Tom Holland on social media
Zendaya unfollows boyfriend Tom Holland on social media

In a new move of social media cleanse, Zendaya unfollowed her boyfriend Tom Holland.

Besides her Spiderman co-star, the 27 year-old Emmy-winning actress removed everyone she had added including friends and associates.

Zendaya is yet to provide an explanation for her social media cleanse, which may be related to her upcoming roles in Dune: Part 2 and Challengers as she shared a new poster for the tennis-centric movie a few days back.

"Challengers April 26th. Wishing you all the most beautiful new year," she penned in the caption.

On the other hand, Dune: Part 2, was supposed to release in the fall but was delayed by Warner Bros. Discovery because of the SAG-AFTRA strike.

The film, which also stars Timothée Chalamet, Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, will hit the theaters in March now.

Zendaya and Tom made their last public appearance in October 2023 when the paparazzi spotted the two enjoying an outing in West London, just before the SAG-AFTRA strike ended.

According to insiders privy to Entertainment Tonight, the two were out on a walk and had their arms around each other.

