Sabrina Carpenter and Bradley Steven started their careers as Disney stars

Sabrina Carpenter's ex Bradley Steven gushes over her

Sabrina Carpenter’s ex-boyfriend Bradley Steven Perry recently made a sweet remark about her.

In the latest episode of his podcast On The Sit and Chat, which he hosts with Jake Short, Bradley wished the Feather hitmaker "nothing but the best."

“My first girlfriend’s doing way better than anyone else in the world, I would say. She’s way too good for this podcast,” he said.

Moreover, Bradley also dropped an obvious hint on who he was talking about, “She does a little bit of singing.”

Speaking more of the 24 year-old singer, he added: “I wish her nothing but the best. I don’t even have to ’cause she’s already got it. I don’t think she gives two f****. She wouldn’t even know [who I am]. She would go, ‘Who?’”

The two dated when they were teenagers as they both started their career from the Disney series Girl Meets World and Good Luck Charlie.

In a June 2015 interview with J14, Sabrina opened up about the time Bradley asked her out.

"It was a really unique way to ask someone out. It was like the pirate movies, like they do the little bottles and they put notes in them and send them across the ocean, like one of those, and he put a note inside. It was cute," she had said.