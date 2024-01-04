Meghan Markle's mom moves in with her and Prince Harry

Meghan Markle's mother Doria Ragland had been supporting the Sussexes throughout their hardships in 2023

Following a difficult 2023, Meghan Markle has received help from her mother Doria Ragland. Ragland has moved into the guesthouse on Meghan and Prince Harry's California property.

A source says the past year has been tough for Harry and Meghan, so Doria wanted to be closer to provide support.

“2023 was a tough year for both Harry and Meghan and Doria has been there for them,” the source shared with Daily Express. “Doria looks fighting fit but she’s nearly 70 and gets tired of the car rides from her home to see her daughter and grandchildren.

The source continued: "It takes nearly three hours to drive one way, so it made sense for her to move into the guesthouse. She now spends more time there than in her own house."

Meghan has reportedly leaned on Doria more for guidance. 2023 saw issues for the Sussexes, from reaction to their Netflix documentary to Spotify canceling their lucrative deal. Plans like Meghan's animated series Pearl also fell through.

“Doria has really been Meghan’s rock over the past year. Not only has she been there for her daughter but has enjoyed helping to look after the grandchildren,” the source said.

“Harry adores her as well and loves having her there. There are times when he needs alone time, so Doria heads over to the guesthouse to make herself scarce when needed," they added.

“Harry appreciates the warmth and kindness that Doria brings to the family," the tipster went on. "He doesn’t get that from his side of the family and thinks it important that the children are close with their grandmother.”