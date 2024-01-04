David Beckham starts 2024 with bad news

David Beckham, Victoria Beckham's New Year started with celebrations, but the former footballer has shared a bad news

David Beckham seems to be ‘glum’ due to the destruction caused by Storm Henk.

For those unversed, Storm Henk has been battering the United Kingdom (UK) for the last few days. It is severely affecting the citizens of U.K. and causing a number of floods, train cancellations, fallen trees, and even power outages.

And so, the owner of Inter Miami FC took to his Instagram on Wednesday to share a capture of his U.K. home, which the natural disaster obliterated.

He admitted that he felt “gutted” after witnessing the destruction as he captioned the story, “Could have been worse (sad emoji) Still gutted.”

As fans will know, the Beckham family welcomed New Year with high spirits.

On Tuesday, David Beckham shared insights into his family’s New Year's Eve celebrations by posting a montage of snaps.

The husband of Victoria Beckham penned the caption on this New Year’s post, “Here’s to another year & as The Boss would always say ‘On to the next’ 2024 here we go,” adding, “I love you all so much thank you for an amazing year @victoriabeckham @brooklynpeltzbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven @nicolaannepeltzbeckham @mimimoocher.”

It is pertinent to mention here that David shares four children with wife Victoria Beckham, who is a legendary fashion designer.