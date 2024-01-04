Bianca Censori’s friends have renewed fears Kanye West is bad news since his latest social media post

Kanye West abuses Bianca Censori to promote his new music?

Bianca Censori’s close friends finds it “absolutely disgusting and slightly abusive” that Kanye West is using the Yeezy designer to promote his upcoming album.



Recently, the controversial rapper, who now goes by Ye, shared “sexually inappropriate” snaps of his wife on his Instagram account ahead of his album release.

Pals of Bianca thinks she is bearing a striking resemblance to Kanye’s ex-wife Kim Kardashian in the photos and fear for their friend being abused by the rapper, Daily Mail reported.

After staging an intervention for her and making her realize the truth about her relationship with Kanye, her friends think she is again losing control of her freedom.

The insider even claimed that Bianca is trying to avoid any contact with her close circle before adding, “Kanye is just foul, and he clearly has zero respect for his wife for humiliating her like this.”

“It is massively concerning to her friends. They find it absolutely disgusting and slightly abusive that he is using her to promote his new music,” the insider added.

“It was clearly not Bianca’s idea to wear the raciest most sexually inappropriate things she could find and post photos of herself on wearing them.

“She is trying to make her into Kim, and it is so concerning. It is alarming that she agreed to do this and, once again, she is not responding to anyone.”