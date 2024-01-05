Jeremy Allens drops new steamy pics as he poses in white boxers on a rooftop in his hometown New York City

Photo: Jeremy Allens reveals why he never saw a future with a luxury fashion brand

Jeremy Allen details his anxieties about shooting for a clothing brand in undergarments.

As fans will know, Jeremy Allen recently made his modeling debut with Calvin Klein for their Spring 24 global campaign.

Speaking of this campaign, White told GQ Magazine, “I didn't see this in my future necessarily,” after which he commented, “Who grows up thinking, Yeah, I'll be in a Calvin Klein campaign?”



He then touched on his preparations for pulling off a shoot in his underwear and said, “I was used to running around in front of large groups of people in my underwear because of [The Iron Claw].”

“So maybe there was some mental and emotional prep from that job,” he added.

However, the Bear actor also spilled about his anxieties before the shoot.

“In my head, I was just like, I can't see myself on a billboard. I shouldn't be here,” he told the interviewer.

“Just real imposter syndrome,” the star confessed.



In one of the pics from the montage, White can be spotted donning a perfectly casual plain white tee from the same brand.

According to the report of People, White loved the ‘texture’ and ‘fit’ of this tee as he told the outlet, “I think it’s just the fit."

"There’s also the texture and comfort of it. For me, it’s the hem on the waist. I like it closer to the waistline. Like this wonderful Calvin Klein white tee, the sleeves should wrap just around the shoulders. That’s what makes a nice white tee,” the American actor said in conclusion.

The 32-year-old actor looked stunning as he posed for the camera in Calvin Klein undergarments.

It is pertinent to mention here that the snaps were clicked by the well-esteemed photographer Mert Alas on a sunny rooftop in New York City. Meanwhile, Allen flaunted his chiseled six-packs in white boxers.