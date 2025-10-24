Jeremy Allen White admits his daughters don't let him 'lose sense'

Jeremy Allen White says his daughters 'humble' him

Jeremy Allen White has admitted that spending time with his two kids has humbled him in ways he never imagined.

Speaking with PEOPLE magazine to promote his recently released movie Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere, the 34-year-old American actor revealed he goes to his daughters Ezer, 7, and Dolores, 4, when he wants to cut himself off from the hustle and bustle of Hollywood.

White, who shares his daughters with ex-wife Addison Timlin, said, "I'm very lucky. I'm a similar age to the age that Bruce [Springsteen] was during this time, but I have two young children, and there's nothing that will like humble you or ground you faster than being in the presence of your young kids.”

"So, I'm very lucky in that sense, you know? This business is very exciting and I think it can be easy for people to get carried away or lose sense of themselves, but I've got two beings in my life at this age that keep me very familiar with myself. So I'm very lucky there,” he noted.

The Mandalorian and Grogu star and Timlin crossed paths as teenagers and after getting romantically involved with each other, they tied the knot in 2019.

However, things took a strange turn in their relationship and the Submission actress filed for divorce in 2023 after welcoming two kids with him.

It is pertinent to mention that Jeremy Allen White and Addison Timlin have joint custody of their daughters.