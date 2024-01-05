 
menu
Friday, January 05, 2024
By
Samuel Moore

Netflix 'Stranger Things' season 5 welcomes new famous cast member

'Stranger Things' season 5 welcomes the newest addition to its star-studded cast as its filming is confirmed to begin in January 2024

By
Samuel Moore

Friday, January 05, 2024

Photo: Netflix Stranger Things season 5 welcomes new famous cast member
Photo: Netflix 'Stranger Things' season 5 welcomes new famous cast member

The eagerly anticipated finale season of Netflix's super-hit sci-fi series Stranger Things is all set to start filming in 2024.

Last week, a report from Daily Mail read that the fifth season’s shooting is likely to begin in the first week of 2024, either on 5th January or the following week.

According to the same report, the set of Hawkins in Atlanta Georgia had received new alterations by the crew, and the confirmed cast members had also arrived in town.

The returning cast of the thriller series includes Winona Ryder as Joyce Byers, David Harbour as Jim Hopper, Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven, Jamie Campbell Bower as Vecna, Finn Wolfhard as Mike Wheeler, Noah Schnapp as Will Byers, Joe Keery as Steve Harrington, Natalia Dyer as Nancy Wheeler, Sadie Sink as Max Mayfield, Caleb McLaughlin as Lucas Sinclair, Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin Henderson, Charlie Heaton as Jonathan Byers, Maya Hawke as Robin Buckley and Priah Ferguson as Erica Sinclair.

Moreover, TUDUM by Netflix has announced another addition to the cast of Stranger Things.

This addition is no one else but Linda Hamilton, who is popular for her role as Sarah Conner in The Terminator.

It is pertinent to mention here that this comes after the end of The Writers Guild of America last month, after which the ‘incomplete’ scripts of Stranger Things season 5 were finalized. 

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle love has 'evolved', does not need 'PDA'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle love has 'evolved', does not need 'PDA'
Kim Kardashian to be ‘jealous mom' after Kanye West, Bianca Censori kids?
Kim Kardashian to be ‘jealous mom' after Kanye West, Bianca Censori kids?
Taylor Swift soon to marry Travis Kelce?
Taylor Swift soon to marry Travis Kelce?
‘Deadpool 3' lands legendary ‘X-Men' hero in film?
‘Deadpool 3' lands legendary ‘X-Men' hero in film?
Ben Affleck recreates his 'clumsy' viral 2020 moment video
Ben Affleck recreates his 'clumsy' viral 2020 moment
Netflix 'Bridgerton's' actress reflects on losing 'Superman: Legacy' role
Netflix 'Bridgerton's' actress reflects on losing 'Superman: Legacy' role
Meghan Markle leaked names of ‘racist royals' to Omid Scobie: ‘There's no doubt'
Meghan Markle leaked names of ‘racist royals' to Omid Scobie: ‘There's no doubt'
Princess Kate, Prince William tell Harry and Meghan they can't return to UK video
Princess Kate, Prince William tell Harry and Meghan they can't return to UK
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle told to ‘put their money where their mouth is'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle told to ‘put their money where their mouth is'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's ‘professional struggle' affecting their home video
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's ‘professional struggle' affecting their home
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry called ‘Montecito muppets'
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry called ‘Montecito muppets'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have ‘highs & lows' but still remain a ‘strong brand'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have ‘highs & lows' but still remain a ‘strong brand'