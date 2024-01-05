'Stranger Things' season 5 welcomes the newest addition to its star-studded cast as its filming is confirmed to begin in January 2024

Photo: Netflix 'Stranger Things' season 5 welcomes new famous cast member

The eagerly anticipated finale season of Netflix's super-hit sci-fi series Stranger Things is all set to start filming in 2024.

Last week, a report from Daily Mail read that the fifth season’s shooting is likely to begin in the first week of 2024, either on 5th January or the following week.

According to the same report, the set of Hawkins in Atlanta Georgia had received new alterations by the crew, and the confirmed cast members had also arrived in town.

The returning cast of the thriller series includes Winona Ryder as Joyce Byers, David Harbour as Jim Hopper, Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven, Jamie Campbell Bower as Vecna, Finn Wolfhard as Mike Wheeler, Noah Schnapp as Will Byers, Joe Keery as Steve Harrington, Natalia Dyer as Nancy Wheeler, Sadie Sink as Max Mayfield, Caleb McLaughlin as Lucas Sinclair, Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin Henderson, Charlie Heaton as Jonathan Byers, Maya Hawke as Robin Buckley and Priah Ferguson as Erica Sinclair.

Moreover, TUDUM by Netflix has announced another addition to the cast of Stranger Things.

This addition is no one else but Linda Hamilton, who is popular for her role as Sarah Conner in The Terminator.

It is pertinent to mention here that this comes after the end of The Writers Guild of America last month, after which the ‘incomplete’ scripts of Stranger Things season 5 were finalized.