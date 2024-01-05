 
Friday, January 05, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Taylor Swift soon to marry Travis Kelce?

Taylor Swift is likely to wed beau Travis Kelce before 2024 runs out, as per claims of a skilled celebrity expert

Eloise Wells Morin

Friday, January 05, 2024

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding is expected in 2024.

The Lover hitmaker and the Kansas City Chiefs tight-end appear to be so 'loved-up' that speculations about their wedding are surfacing on the internet.

As fans will know, it has only been four months since Taylor Swift was first romantically linked to the NFL player. With that being said, their frequent date nights and public displays of affection (PDAs) have left fans hoping for a quick wedding, for the duo.

As per some reports, the love-struck footballer has had a marriage plan under his radar since 2023, and for this reason, he has already sought permission from Taylor’s father.

"Scott has been asked for his blessing and has wholeheartedly given it, and Travis has been talking to friends about a ring," a source told Page Six last year.

Now, new reports hold good news for the Swifties.

Recently, the skilled celebrity psychic Sally Morgan revealed to Closer magazine, "I think she'll marry Travis this year. They're so in love, they have a healthy relationship and there's endless trust both ways.”

“As soon as they get married, we'll hear about a pregnancy, possibly before the year is out," she claimed before signing off. 

