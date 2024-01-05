Kim Kardashian to be ‘jealous mom' after Kanye West, Bianca Censori kids?

Kanye West and Bianca Censori's kids might trigger jealousy in Kim Kardashian as a mother

Amid the reports, Kanye West and Bianca Censori are looking to have a family— in this case — experts point out Kim Kardashian’s motherly favoritism for her children will evoke as she will ensure her children do not get neglected father’s attention after their half-siblings' births.



"Kim will put her children first and will want to make sure they are adjusting well to having a stepmother and possibly new half-siblings,” the relationship expert Louella Alderson told The Mirror.

She continued, “Kim will want to ensure Kanye is still investing time and energy into their children's lives and co-parenting with her effectively."

Further describing the fashion mogul’s alleged mindset, the guru said the reality may have "some initial concerns or reservations" with how Bianca will be involved.

But a more vexing issue for the eldest Kardashian would be her ex-husband's wild antics.

As she would demand him "to be a responsible and involved father to their children while starting a new family."

On this count, however, Kanye apparently not working well, according to psychologist Dr Danielle McGraw she explained the 46-year-old is making co-parenting difficult for his ex.

"Kanye's rant showed narcissistic traits and contained statements of grandiosity, entitlement, and aggression," the expert told The Sun.

She continued, "There may be an inability to empathize or consider other's needs,” adding, "These traits can make co-parenting difficult."

Noting, "This and other attacks on Kim seem to reflect Kanye's desire to appear to be the better parent. It is never advised to knock the other parent down in front of the children or, in this case, on a public platform.”