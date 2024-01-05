Angela Levin is the major critic of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

Omid Scobie responds to Meghan Markle's major critic over latest claims

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s alleged friend and royal expert Omid Scobie has responded to the Duchess of Sussex major critic Angela Levin.



Angela Levin took to X, formerly Twitter and tweeted “Meghan's name is not on her new agent William Morris's website. Could she have been dropped quietly?”

Responding to it, the author of Endgame, commented: “#EpsteinClientList: Prince Andrew mentioned 76 times.

“Royal commentators:”

Angela also sparked criticism after her tweet about Meghan.

One fan said, “Is Prince Andrew in the news again? Need to cover it up and talk about others? Doesn't work anymore.”

Another fan shared a link of the website and said, “She's still listed by the Harry Walker Agency which a division of WM.”

The link shows Archie and Lilibet doting mother appears to still be a client of top Hollywood agency WME, despite social media speculations she had been dropped.