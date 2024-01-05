 
menu
Friday, January 05, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Jonathan Majors set for broadcast after guilty verdict

Jonathan Majors' interview comes after he was found guilty of one assault and one harassment charge

By
Melanie Walker

Friday, January 05, 2024

Jonathan Majors set for live interview after guilty verdict
Jonathan Majors set for live interview after guilty verdict

Jonathan Majors is going on record for the first time after being found guilty of assault and harassment.

According to Entertainment Tonight, the 34 year-old actor’s interview will air on Good Morning America.

The former Marvel actor reportedly did an interview with ABC News's Linsey Davis, which will premiere on the network's prime morning show on Monday.

The outlet further claimed that later that day, the extended cuts from the interview will appear on GMA3 and Davis' ABC News Live programme Prime.

After jury deliberated for about five hours over the course of three days, they announced a split verdict of finding Jonathan guilty of one assault and one harassment charge for the incident involving his ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari.

However, he was acquitted of two other counts of intentional assault in the third degree and aggravated harassment in the second degree. 

With Jonathan’s sentencing set for February 6, the actor might spend up to a year behind bars for third-degree assault.

Royal family issues schedule for throne succession after abdication of Queen Margrethe
Royal family issues schedule for throne succession after abdication of Queen Margrethe
Jimmy Kimmel breaks cover after Jeffery Epstein list accusation
Jimmy Kimmel breaks cover after Jeffery Epstein list accusation
Meghan Markle leaves royal family in panic amid warning
Meghan Markle leaves royal family in panic amid warning
'Retired' Daniel Day-Lewis plans Hollywood comeback?
'Retired' Daniel Day-Lewis plans Hollywood comeback?
King Charles on a secret 'mission' for Prince William, Harry amid calls for abdication video
King Charles on a secret 'mission' for Prince William, Harry amid calls for abdication
Christina Aguilera announces sad news amid Las Vegas residency
Christina Aguilera announces sad news amid Las Vegas residency
Anti-monarchy group asks King Charles to break silence on Prince Andrew scandal
Anti-monarchy group asks King Charles to break silence on Prince Andrew scandal
Omid Scobie responds to Meghan Markle's major critic over latest claims video
Omid Scobie responds to Meghan Markle's major critic over latest claims
Miley Cyrus reacts to Diane Keaton's tribute: 'I love you'
Miley Cyrus reacts to Diane Keaton's tribute: 'I love you'
Justin Timberlake once ‘traumatized' Mandy Moore
Justin Timberlake once ‘traumatized' Mandy Moore
Jacob Elordi reveals 'Saltburn' creator's first choice for Barry Keoghan's role video
Jacob Elordi reveals 'Saltburn' creator's first choice for Barry Keoghan's role
Kevin Hart feels ‘sad' after Katt Williams rips him apart
Kevin Hart feels ‘sad' after Katt Williams rips him apart