Jonathan Majors set for broadcast after guilty verdict

Jonathan Majors' interview comes after he was found guilty of one assault and one harassment charge

Jonathan Majors set for live interview after guilty verdict

Jonathan Majors is going on record for the first time after being found guilty of assault and harassment.

According to Entertainment Tonight, the 34 year-old actor’s interview will air on Good Morning America.

The former Marvel actor reportedly did an interview with ABC News's Linsey Davis, which will premiere on the network's prime morning show on Monday.



The outlet further claimed that later that day, the extended cuts from the interview will appear on GMA3 and Davis' ABC News Live programme Prime.

After jury deliberated for about five hours over the course of three days, they announced a split verdict of finding Jonathan guilty of one assault and one harassment charge for the incident involving his ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari.

However, he was acquitted of two other counts of intentional assault in the third degree and aggravated harassment in the second degree.

With Jonathan’s sentencing set for February 6, the actor might spend up to a year behind bars for third-degree assault.

