Friday, January 05, 2024
Leonardo DiCaprio marks a new feat amid Epstein list controversy

Leonardo DiCaprio and Lily Gladstone looked ravishing on the red carpet of '2024 Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards'

Friday, January 05, 2024

Leonardo DiCaprio receives another honorary award.

On Thursday, the Hollywood hunk was sighted right beside his co-star Lily Gladstone at the 2024 Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards.

The stars were invited to attend the film festival due to their exemplary performance in the movie, Killers of the Flower Moon.

As fans will know, the crime drama film Killers of the Flower Moon focuses on the Osage Nation, a Midwestern American tribe of the Great Plains, which was developed around 700 B.C. The flick revolves around the discovery of crude oil in the tribal land and the murders of Osage members following the mineral discovery.

Palm Springs Convention Center in Palm Springs, California was the venue for this star-studded event.

The movie was regarded as the “must-see film of the year,” and its stars were honored with the Vanguard Award by the award show.

For the unversed, the Vanguard Award is “a group honor distinguishing a film’s cast and director in recognition of their collective work on an exceptional film project.”

It is pertinent to mention here that this comes after Leonardo DiCaprio’s name popped up in the unsealed Jeffrey Epstein court documents along with many other big names. 

