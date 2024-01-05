Ariana Grande started dating Ethan Slater after parting ways from her husband, Dalton Gomez

Ariana Grande, Ethan Slater romance heats up: ‘They’re inseparable!’

Ariana Grande reportedly sees a future with new lover, Ethan Slater, as their romance heats up, revealed an insider.



Speaking with Us Weekly, an insider said that the Wicked co-stars have “grown more serious” as they look forward to a future together.

“Things between Ariana and Ethan have grown more serious in the past few months, and they’re pretty much inseparable,” the tipster close to the situation said.

Grande was linked with Slater in July after she parted ways from her husband of two years, Dalton Gomes. Slater also filed for divorce from his wife, Lilly Jay, two months before Grande.

“Ariana deeply cares for Ethan and absolutely sees a future with him,” the insider shared about the lovebirds.

They added, “She’s looking forward to a fresh start in the new year and can’t wait to see how things continue to grow for them.”

Furthermore, Grande’s family likes Slater as they have given green signal to the singer’s new beau. “Ariana appreciates how her friends and family support their relationship,” the insider said.

Before signing off, the source said, “Having their support has really helped and means the world to her.”