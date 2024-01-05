 
menu
Friday, January 05, 2024
By
Mason Hughes

Ariana Grande, Ethan Slater romance heats up: ‘They're inseparable!'

Ariana Grande started dating Ethan Slater after parting ways from her husband, Dalton Gomez

By
Mason Hughes

Friday, January 05, 2024

Ariana Grande, Ethan Slater romance heats up: ‘They’re inseparable!’
Ariana Grande, Ethan Slater romance heats up: ‘They’re inseparable!’

Ariana Grande reportedly sees a future with new lover, Ethan Slater, as their romance heats up, revealed an insider.

Speaking with Us Weekly, an insider said that the Wicked co-stars have “grown more serious” as they look forward to a future together.

“Things between Ariana and Ethan have grown more serious in the past few months, and they’re pretty much inseparable,” the tipster close to the situation said.

ALSO READ: Ariana Grande calls 2023 ‘the most challenging' year amid Ethan Slater romance

Grande was linked with Slater in July after she parted ways from her husband of two years, Dalton Gomes. Slater also filed for divorce from his wife, Lilly Jay, two months before Grande.

“Ariana deeply cares for Ethan and absolutely sees a future with him,” the insider shared about the lovebirds.

They added, “She’s looking forward to a fresh start in the new year and can’t wait to see how things continue to grow for them.”

Furthermore, Grande’s family likes Slater as they have given green signal to the singer’s new beau. “Ariana appreciates how her friends and family support their relationship,” the insider said.

Before signing off, the source said, “Having their support has really helped and means the world to her.”

Joe Jonas ‘happy' with Stormi Bree after Sohpie Turner split
Joe Jonas ‘happy' with Stormi Bree after Sohpie Turner split
Leonardo DiCaprio marks a new feat amid Epstein list controversy
Leonardo DiCaprio marks a new feat amid Epstein list controversy
Queen Camilla sets her podcast apart from Meghan Markle's failed show video
Queen Camilla sets her podcast apart from Meghan Markle's failed show
Katt Williams thinks Kanye West should be graded ‘on a curve' due to ‘special needs'
Katt Williams thinks Kanye West should be graded ‘on a curve' due to ‘special needs'
Prince Harry wants apology for ‘childhood trauma' from Prince William's ‘five sausages'
Prince Harry wants apology for ‘childhood trauma' from Prince William's ‘five sausages'
Emma Stone reminisces THAT scene from 'Easy A' video
Emma Stone reminisces THAT scene from 'Easy A'
King Charles faces major blow amid calls to abdicate video
King Charles faces major blow amid calls to abdicate
Joe Jonas reboots dating life after Sophie Turner divorce?
Joe Jonas reboots dating life after Sophie Turner divorce?
Police issue statement about Prince Andrew after fresh allegations
Police issue statement about Prince Andrew after fresh allegations
Royal family issues schedule for throne succession after abdication of Queen Margrethe
Royal family issues schedule for throne succession after abdication of Queen Margrethe
Jimmy Kimmel breaks cover after Jeffery Epstein list accusation
Jimmy Kimmel breaks cover after Jeffery Epstein list accusation
Jonathan Majors set for broadcast after guilty verdict
Jonathan Majors set for broadcast after guilty verdict