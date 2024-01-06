Tom Cruise and Cillian Murphy are considered similar in their work ethic, as per the claims of their co-stars

Photo: Cillian Murphy takes the same position as Tom Cruise in Hollywood

Cillian Murphy is seemingly going to be the second Tom Cruise of Hollywood.

As fans will know, the Robert Downey Jr recently heaped praise for his Oppenheimer co-star Cillian Murphy at 2024 Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards, which took place on Thursday.

Lauding the Irish actor, the Avengers: Endgame hitmaker claimed, “He is an anomaly.”

The American actor went on to explain, “He’s been an actor’s actor for over 20 years and nobody dislikes this guy. That’s not easy.”

Robert also observed in his speech that Cillian’s “character work and his onscreen intensity never” fails to captivate the audiences.

The Dark Knight actor was then regarded as “Captain captivating” by the 58-year-old actor.

It is pertinent to mention here that Cillian Murphy is not the first actor to be called an “anomaly” in Hollywood.

Earlier, this crown was placed upon Tom Cruise’s head by one of his co-stars, Lea Thompson.

As fans will know, Lea Thompson lauded the Mission: Impossible actor for his ‘dedication’ towards his work during her recent interview with Parade.

The actress, who starred alongside Cruise in All the Right Moves, began, “I know Tom Cruise is an anomaly and deserves it.”

"Like, who would ride a motorcycle off a mountain [in 'Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One']? Not me. I’d just climb the pyramid of bodies," she concluded.