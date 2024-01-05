 
menu
Friday, January 05, 2024
By
Mason Hughes

Lady Gaga sparks concerns with latest appearance: ‘She seemed off'

Lady Gaga recently joined ‘A Star is Born’ co-star Bradley Cooper at LA premiere of his movie, ’Maestro’

By
Mason Hughes

Friday, January 05, 2024

Lady Gaga sparks concerns with latest appearance: ‘She seemed off’
Lady Gaga sparks concerns with latest appearance: ‘She seemed off’

Lady Gaga sparked concerns among friends and fans alike after she joined Bradley Cooper at the Los Angeles premiere of his latest release, Maestro.

Speaking with In Touch Weekly, an insider shared that the singer-actor “seemed off” at the event as she posed alongside the leads of the film, Cooper and Carey Mulligan.

“She was inserting herself into photos with Bradley and [his Maestro co-star] Carey Mulligan as if Gaga were a part of the film. People looked shocked, and Carey seemed confused,” the insider said.

The tipster close to Gaga said “some people close to her say she seems different in recent months, almost as if she’s had a secret breakdown.”

“She’s pulled away from friends and has been spending most of her time alone when she’s not with her boyfriend, Michael Polansky,” the insider added.

It was reported that Gaga has parted ways from Polansky. However, the publication confirmed that they broke up briefly, “but are now back together but the relationship is mercurial.”

The source also noted how Gaga told a friend she “felt a bit lost in her career” after she tried hand at managing her music career along with acting and supporting her beauty brand, Haus Labs.

“She’s been so successful in all of her endeavors, but she’s felt a little lost in the landscape of the music industry lately,” they said. 

Savannah Chrisley claims Todd Chrisley is facing ‘retaliation' in prison
Savannah Chrisley claims Todd Chrisley is facing ‘retaliation' in prison
'Stressed' Meghan Markle wants Prince Harry to 'step up' in 2024
'Stressed' Meghan Markle wants Prince Harry to 'step up' in 2024
Joe Jonas ‘happy' with Stormi Bree after Sohpie Turner split
Joe Jonas ‘happy' with Stormi Bree after Sohpie Turner split
Leonardo DiCaprio marks a new feat amid Epstein list controversy
Leonardo DiCaprio marks a new feat amid Epstein list controversy
Ariana Grande, Ethan Slater romance heats up: ‘They're inseparable!'
Ariana Grande, Ethan Slater romance heats up: ‘They're inseparable!'
Queen Camilla sets her podcast apart from Meghan Markle's failed show video
Queen Camilla sets her podcast apart from Meghan Markle's failed show
Katt Williams thinks Kanye West should be graded ‘on a curve' due to ‘special needs'
Katt Williams thinks Kanye West should be graded ‘on a curve' due to ‘special needs'
Prince Harry wants apology for ‘childhood trauma' from Prince William's ‘five sausages'
Prince Harry wants apology for ‘childhood trauma' from Prince William's ‘five sausages'
Emma Stone reminisces THAT scene from 'Easy A' video
Emma Stone reminisces THAT scene from 'Easy A'
King Charles faces major blow amid calls to abdicate video
King Charles faces major blow amid calls to abdicate
Joe Jonas reboots dating life after Sophie Turner divorce?
Joe Jonas reboots dating life after Sophie Turner divorce?
Police issue statement about Prince Andrew after fresh allegations
Police issue statement about Prince Andrew after fresh allegations