Lady Gaga recently joined ‘A Star is Born’ co-star Bradley Cooper at LA premiere of his movie, ’Maestro’

Lady Gaga sparks concerns with latest appearance: ‘She seemed off’

Lady Gaga sparked concerns among friends and fans alike after she joined Bradley Cooper at the Los Angeles premiere of his latest release, Maestro.



Speaking with In Touch Weekly, an insider shared that the singer-actor “seemed off” at the event as she posed alongside the leads of the film, Cooper and Carey Mulligan.

“She was inserting herself into photos with Bradley and [his Maestro co-star] Carey Mulligan as if Gaga were a part of the film. People looked shocked, and Carey seemed confused,” the insider said.

The tipster close to Gaga said “some people close to her say she seems different in recent months, almost as if she’s had a secret breakdown.”

“She’s pulled away from friends and has been spending most of her time alone when she’s not with her boyfriend, Michael Polansky,” the insider added.

It was reported that Gaga has parted ways from Polansky. However, the publication confirmed that they broke up briefly, “but are now back together but the relationship is mercurial.”

The source also noted how Gaga told a friend she “felt a bit lost in her career” after she tried hand at managing her music career along with acting and supporting her beauty brand, Haus Labs.

“She’s been so successful in all of her endeavors, but she’s felt a little lost in the landscape of the music industry lately,” they said.