Prince Andrew and Jeffrey Epstein ‘list': Here's why the Palace is silent

Prince Andrew's name is included in the newly released Jeffrey Epstein court files, but the palace is yet to comment

There is a specific reason the Royal Family hasn't released a statement on Prince Andrew’s inclusion in the newly surfaced Jeffrey Epstein documents.

As per royal expert Ingrid Seward, the palace is not likely to release a statement on the issue. Speaking her mind on a new episode of The Royal Beat, She said: "[Prince] Andrew is no longer a member of the working royal family, so they don’t make statements for him."

"I can’t imagine any circumstance whereby they would make a public statement... I don’t think Buckingham Palace will get involved with Andrew again. I just think the line has been drawn there" she continued.

Newsweek's royal correspondent Jack Royston also shared his two cents on the topic, saying: "[It's] highly significant; precisely because they knew these documents were going to come out at the point that they allowed Andrew to be part of the royal family Christmas."

"They could have had him at Sandringham without allowing him to have the walk to church, in which case he would have been there, but we would not have seen him," he added.

While the palace is yet silent on the newly released documents, they have previously called the allegations "categorically untrue".

Mr Royston added: "So they allowed these pictures to happen knowing that they were a couple of weeks out, at most, from a whole new round of stories about the Epstein scandal.

"I think what it shows is that Charles probably feels like the storm has been weathered and that as long as nothing major changes, they will just be able to continue plodding along and it will be difficult for them, it will be uncomfortable for them, but it won’t cause any more damage than it has already caused."