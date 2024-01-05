Cher's son Elijah Blue Allman goes missing amid fears for his life

Cher is sharing her fears that son Elijah Blue Allman might put his life at risk while he's missing

Cher is sharing her fears that son Elijah Blue Allman might put his life at risk while he's missing

Music icon Cher says her son Elijah Blue Allman has gone missing and that she fears his money will be spent on drugs.

Cher has demanded immediate temporary conservatorship out of fear for her missing son’s mental health, per Page Six.

In new court documents, the singer Dancing Queen singer has claimed her son is set to receive funds from a trust and she fears he won’t handle the money right.

The 77-year-old singer went on to share her fear for Allman’s “severe mental health and substance abuse issues.” She claimed that her 47-year-old son would “immediately” spend the money on drugs. Cher even added that she fears he may put his “life at risk.”

Cher first filed to become her son’s conservator in the end of December and now she reassures that it won’t bring any “harm” to Allman's finances.

In her original filing, the Believe singer revealed that the money she fears for comes from a trust Allman’s father, Gregg Allman founded for his benefit. She also shared that her son makes $120,000 a year.

Cher had also alleged that Allman’s wife, Marieangela King, would make arrangements to keep him form finding out about the conservatorship hearing on January 5. However, King later called the idea “deeply disturbing.”