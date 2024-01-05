 
menu
Friday, January 05, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Cher's son Elijah Blue Allman goes missing amid fears for his life

Cher is sharing her fears that son Elijah Blue Allman might put his life at risk while he's missing

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Friday, January 05, 2024

Cher is sharing her fears that son Elijah Blue Allman might put his life at risk while hes missing
Cher is sharing her fears that son Elijah Blue Allman might put his life at risk while he's missing 

Music icon Cher says her son Elijah Blue Allman has gone missing and that she fears his money will be spent on drugs.

Cher has demanded immediate temporary conservatorship out of fear for her missing son’s mental health, per Page Six.

In new court documents, the singer Dancing Queen singer has claimed her son is set to receive funds from a trust and she fears he won’t handle the money right.

The 77-year-old singer went on to share her fear for Allman’s “severe mental health and substance abuse issues.” She claimed that her 47-year-old son would “immediately” spend the money on drugs. Cher even added that she fears he may put his “life at risk.”

Cher first filed to become her son’s conservator in the end of December and now she reassures that it won’t bring any “harm” to Allman's finances.

In her original filing, the Believe singer revealed that the money she fears for comes from a trust Allman’s father, Gregg Allman founded for his benefit. She also shared that her son makes $120,000 a year.

Cher had also alleged that Allman’s wife, Marieangela King, would make arrangements to keep him form finding out about the conservatorship hearing on January 5. However, King later called the idea “deeply disturbing.” 

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry together suffered from ‘crushing' disease
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry together suffered from ‘crushing' disease
Queen Elizabeth went against Prince Phillip in welcoming Fergie back into Royal fold
Queen Elizabeth went against Prince Phillip in welcoming Fergie back into Royal fold
Prince Andrew and Jeffrey Epstein ‘list': Here's why the Palace is silent
Prince Andrew and Jeffrey Epstein ‘list': Here's why the Palace is silent
Jennifer Lopez putting Ben Affleck marriage at risk with her antics: ‘Asking for trouble' video
Jennifer Lopez putting Ben Affleck marriage at risk with her antics: ‘Asking for trouble'
Savannah Chrisley claims Todd Chrisley is facing ‘retaliation' in prison
Savannah Chrisley claims Todd Chrisley is facing ‘retaliation' in prison
'Stressed' Meghan Markle wants Prince Harry to 'step up' in 2024
'Stressed' Meghan Markle wants Prince Harry to 'step up' in 2024
Lady Gaga sparks concerns with latest appearance: ‘She seemed off'
Lady Gaga sparks concerns with latest appearance: ‘She seemed off'
Joe Jonas ‘happy' with Stormi Bree after Sohpie Turner split
Joe Jonas ‘happy' with Stormi Bree after Sohpie Turner split
Leonardo DiCaprio marks a new feat amid Epstein list controversy
Leonardo DiCaprio marks a new feat amid Epstein list controversy
Ariana Grande, Ethan Slater romance heats up: ‘They're inseparable!'
Ariana Grande, Ethan Slater romance heats up: ‘They're inseparable!'
Queen Camilla sets her podcast apart from Meghan Markle's failed show video
Queen Camilla sets her podcast apart from Meghan Markle's failed show
Katt Williams thinks Kanye West should be graded ‘on a curve' due to ‘special needs'
Katt Williams thinks Kanye West should be graded ‘on a curve' due to ‘special needs'