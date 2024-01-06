 
Saturday, January 06, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

'Hypocrite' Kanye West molding Bianca Censori into Kim 2.0

Kanye West is being called out for trying to turn Bianca Censori into his ex-wife Kim Kardashian

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Saturday, January 06, 2024

Kanye West is being called out for trying to turn Bianca Censori into his ex-wife Kim Kardashian
Kanye West is being called out for trying to turn Bianca Censori into his ex-wife Kim Kardashian

Kanye West has been called out for his “hypocritical behaviour” after he posted provocative photos of wife Bianca Censori on Instagram.

Kanye West has invited criticism by stepping out with Bianca Censori in barely there outfits after he once called out ex-wife Kim Kardashian for wearing provocative outfits.

PR guru Lynn Carratt from Press Box PR has weighed in on the rapper’s controversial behavior, expressing her shock at the new photos he posted on Instagram.

Lynn told The Mirror: "The couple hit the headlines again when Kayne posted to his Instagram some risqué that showed Bianca (who has a strong resemblance to Kim Kardashian) wearing barely-there undergarments, fur, a leather jacket and corset, fishnet heels, and what appears to be a headscarf and he captioned one image. ‘There will be no pants this year’.

"I, for one, was shocked she allowed him to post these images and post a caption about wearing no underwear," she added.

She reflected: "Bianca is an intelligent, strong woman with her own successful career and sticking with that image could have scored her several lucrative TV and fashion deals."

Lynn called out Kanye for treating Kim and Bianca differently, saying, "We also have to question Kayne’s hypocritical behavior in wanting Bianca to wear these outfits, given he once called out ex-wife Kim for dressing too provocatively."

"Many believe Bianca is Kayne’s fashion puppet and that he is trying to mold her into Kim 2.0."

Lynn went on to note the 29-year-old model’s body language on her outings with Kanye: "Bianca is never wearing a smile on her face. She also doesn’t strike me as a woman who likes the attention she is receiving."

"In recent years, Kayne has become known for his controversial outbursts and sometimes bizarre behavior, but with someone like Bianca, who is new to the public eye, she can mold herself into how she would like to be perceived by the public. She needs to show the public who she really is and become the calming influence that Kayne so desperately needs," she concluded. 

