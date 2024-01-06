 
Saturday, January 06, 2024
Lenny Kravitz reacts to Zoe Kravitz, Channing Tatum engagement

Zoe Kravitz, Channing Tatum started dating in 2021 and their engagement news broke in 2023

Saturday, January 06, 2024

Lenny Kravitz said he feels “blessed” that his daughter, Zoe Kravitz, is engaged to Channing Tatum after an insider claimed he has issues with their engagement.

According to OK! Magazine, Lenny expressed his excitement over his daughter’s wedding when a reporter asked in about it.

"Hey man, that's life,” he said, “When your family is happy, when your child is happy, that's it. I've done well," adding, he feels "blessed."

This comes after National Enquirer revealed that Lenny has disapproved their marriage as he feels they should wait before tying the knot.

The singer-songwriter fears his daughter may succumb to the immense pressure that comes with being married to one of the world's most famous actors.

A tipster said Zoe may make a mistake by marrying Channing. "Marrying one of the most famous actors in the world is going to increase that pressure times 1000," the source noted.

While Lenny reportedly likes Channing just fine, he has advised his daughter to continue their current living arrangement rather than rushing into another marriage.

The insider claimed, "Lenny tells Zoë they should just continue shacking up rather than her jumping into another marriage."

