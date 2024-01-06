Kanye West showers Bianca Censori with praise on birthday: ‘Amazing step mom'

Kanye West is pouring his heart out on Bianca Censori's 29th birthday

file footage

Kanye West is pouring out his love for wife Bianca Censori on her 29th birthday.

Taking to Instagram, Kanye shared a slew of posts, all dedicated to celebrating Bianca. In the first post, along with a close-up shot of Bianca’s face, he wrote a lengthy caption praising her.

“Happy birthday to the most beautiful super bad iconic muse inspirational talented artist masters degree in architecture 140 IQ,” he gushed.

“Loving by my side everyday when half the world turned their backs on me” he continued.

The Praise God rapper even praised the Yeezy architect’s step mom skills, calling her “the most amazing step mom” to his children.

“I love you so much thank you for sharing your life with me,” he concluded.

The next post featured a snap of Bianca sitting on a sofa, smiling wide. Alongside it, he wrote, “I miss you when I wake up before you.”

In another post, he shared a picture of him and Bianca and captioned it, “Flex,” while a fourth post contained a photo of Bianca sporting a plunging neck. West asked commenters to “Caption this.”

This comes after Kanye West’s ex-wife Kim Kardashian took to Instagram to share snaps of herself in an outfit strikingly similar to Bianca’s recent ensemble.

Users on Reddit called Kim out for copying Bianca’s outfit. One wrote: "Kim legit looks like she’s wearing the Wish version."

"My whole body recoils in embarrassment for Kim in these pics. It's like that 'can I copy your homework' meme irl [in real life]," wrote another.

A third noted, "It’s Bianca’s birthday today too. She seems a little jealous."