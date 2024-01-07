Meghan Markle knows 'time is right' to become movie director

Meghan Markle wants to direct movies after bidding farewell to acting

Meghan Markle is very excited to go behind the camera in a change of career stream.

The former actress is excited to return to the production business but this time as a director.

A senior production source confirmed: “She believes the time is right for her to make the leap from actor to auteur.

“She is aiming to land the director’s chair on at least one major project this year.”

It was earlier revealed that Meghan is said to be the director of book based film ‘Meet Me At The Lake.’

The book’s Canadian author Carley Fortune said of the deal: “I can’t imagine a more perfect partnership.”

Meanwhile, other sources stressed: “This film has already been delayed by the strikes and Netflix wants an experienced director to push it along as quickly as possible.

“But there is no reason why Meghan shouldn’t cut her teeth in the coming months at the helm of a less-pressing project. She’s really keen to get her first ‘hands-on’ chance.”

The sources further revealed: “Despite her directing ambitions, Meghan has not – repeat not – closed the door completely on acting.

“A Suits reunion is something that is definitely being talked about.”