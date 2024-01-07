 
menu
Sunday, January 07, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Meghan Markle knows 'time is right' to become movie director

Meghan Markle wants to direct movies after bidding farewell to acting

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Sunday, January 07, 2024

Meghan Markle knows time is right to become movie director

Meghan Markle is very excited to go behind the camera in a change of career stream.

The former actress is excited to return to the production business but this time as a director.

A senior production source confirmed: “She believes the time is right for her to make the leap from actor to auteur.

“She is aiming to land the director’s chair on at least one major project this year.”

It was earlier revealed that Meghan is said to be the director of book based film ‘Meet Me At The Lake.’

The book’s Canadian author Carley Fortune said of the deal: “I can’t imagine a more perfect partnership.”

Meanwhile, other sources stressed: “This film has already been delayed by the strikes and Netflix wants an experienced director to push it along as quickly as possible.

“But there is no reason why Meghan shouldn’t cut her teeth in the coming months at the helm of a less-pressing project. She’s really keen to get her first ‘hands-on’ chance.”

The sources further revealed: “Despite her directing ambitions, Meghan has not – repeat not – closed the door completely on acting.

“A Suits reunion is something that is definitely being talked about.”

Taylor Swift's blood boils over sexuality speculations?
Taylor Swift's blood boils over sexuality speculations?
Katt Williams once 'traumatized' fans: 'We cannot ignore that'
Katt Williams once 'traumatized' fans: 'We cannot ignore that'
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'distance' themselves amid royal 'peace offering'
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'distance' themselves amid royal 'peace offering'
Dominic West 'loved' playing 'juicy' part of King Charles on 'The Crown'
Dominic West 'loved' playing 'juicy' part of King Charles on 'The Crown'
Selena Gomez, Nicola Peltz fail to relive 2023 Eve vibes in 2024
Selena Gomez, Nicola Peltz fail to relive 2023 Eve vibes in 2024
Kelly Clarkson reveals one strict rule for children: See what
Kelly Clarkson reveals one strict rule for children: See what
Meghan Markle mom Doria Ragland is her 'rock': 'Grandma is a big deal'
Meghan Markle mom Doria Ragland is her 'rock': 'Grandma is a big deal'
Derek Draper's last wish leaves fans teary-eyed
Derek Draper's last wish leaves fans teary-eyed
Ryan Gosling on ‘crotchless Ken' role: ‘It was difficult'
Ryan Gosling on ‘crotchless Ken' role: ‘It was difficult'
Prince William 'very clear' Prince Andrew 'cannot be trusted'
Prince William 'very clear' Prince Andrew 'cannot be trusted'
Olivia Rodrigo weighs in on her big achievement
Olivia Rodrigo weighs in on her big achievement
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry told to 'roast themselves' for better publicity
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry told to 'roast themselves' for better publicity