Dominic West 'loved' playing 'juicy' part of King Charles on 'The Crown'

Dominic West talks about accepting the challenging role of King Charles

Dominic West, who has played the role of King Charles in ‘The Crown,’ says taking up the role was a tough job.

The actor, who essayed the role of then-Prince of Wales in season five and six of the show, says it was difficult to turn the part down.

Speaking on the Graham Norton Show, Prince Charles, Dominic said: “There was an enormous pressure on The Crown because it was such a successful show before I went in, and Josh did such a great job. But at the end of the day, you’ve got to do parts that appeal to you; not that many come along.

“When you’ve got a juicy part like that, you can’t turn it down. I loved playing him, he was brilliant.”

Dominic added: “I saw many documentaries on him, one he did with Jonathan Dimbleby. He’s on a plane, and he’s talking about, ‘I don’t do this for my own good, you know – I do this for jolly old Britain.’ And it was so funny, ‘jolly old Britain’, every time I was trying to get into him on set, I’d just go ‘jolly old Britain’. And I was in.”