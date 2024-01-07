 
menu
Sunday, January 07, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'distance' themselves amid royal 'peace offering'

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry want a safe distance from the Royal Family

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Sunday, January 07, 2024

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry distance themselves amid royal peace offering

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry and upset by getting ignored by the Royal Family and thus have chosen to distance themselves.

PR expert Ryan McCormick tells that the Duchess of Sussex is not agreeable to the cold shoulder given to her by her in-laws.

He notes: "Based on Harry & Meghan's tell-all nature, members of the Royal Family are now aware that anything they say in their presence could be used in a future book or interview," he said.

Ryan further tells Mirror.co.uk "If the Royals are openly offering peace gestures to Harry and Meghan and if they are choosing to distance themselves from the source of all their notoriety - it does help them to stand out on their own."

Taylor Swift's blood boils over sexuality speculations?
Taylor Swift's blood boils over sexuality speculations?
Katt Williams once 'traumatized' fans: 'We cannot ignore that'
Katt Williams once 'traumatized' fans: 'We cannot ignore that'
Dominic West 'loved' playing 'juicy' part of King Charles on 'The Crown'
Dominic West 'loved' playing 'juicy' part of King Charles on 'The Crown'
Meghan Markle knows 'time is right' to become movie director
Meghan Markle knows 'time is right' to become movie director
Selena Gomez, Nicola Peltz fail to relive 2023 Eve vibes in 2024
Selena Gomez, Nicola Peltz fail to relive 2023 Eve vibes in 2024
Kelly Clarkson reveals one strict rule for children: See what
Kelly Clarkson reveals one strict rule for children: See what
Meghan Markle mom Doria Ragland is her 'rock': 'Grandma is a big deal'
Meghan Markle mom Doria Ragland is her 'rock': 'Grandma is a big deal'
Derek Draper's last wish leaves fans teary-eyed
Derek Draper's last wish leaves fans teary-eyed
Ryan Gosling on ‘crotchless Ken' role: ‘It was difficult'
Ryan Gosling on ‘crotchless Ken' role: ‘It was difficult'
Prince William 'very clear' Prince Andrew 'cannot be trusted'
Prince William 'very clear' Prince Andrew 'cannot be trusted'
Olivia Rodrigo weighs in on her big achievement
Olivia Rodrigo weighs in on her big achievement
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry told to 'roast themselves' for better publicity
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry told to 'roast themselves' for better publicity