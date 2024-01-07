Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'distance' themselves amid royal 'peace offering'

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry want a safe distance from the Royal Family

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry and upset by getting ignored by the Royal Family and thus have chosen to distance themselves.

PR expert Ryan McCormick tells that the Duchess of Sussex is not agreeable to the cold shoulder given to her by her in-laws.

He notes: "Based on Harry & Meghan's tell-all nature, members of the Royal Family are now aware that anything they say in their presence could be used in a future book or interview," he said.

Ryan further tells Mirror.co.uk "If the Royals are openly offering peace gestures to Harry and Meghan and if they are choosing to distance themselves from the source of all their notoriety - it does help them to stand out on their own."