 
menu
Sunday, January 07, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Taylor Swift's blood boils over sexuality speculations?

Insiders close to Taylor Swift hit out a speculative article about the megastar’s sexuality

By
Melanie Walker

Sunday, January 07, 2024

Taylor Swifts blood boils over sexuality speculations?
Taylor Swift's blood boils over sexuality speculations?

Recently, a lengthy op-ed piece was published which speculated about Taylor Swift’s sexuality as queer. Now, insiders close to the pop icon are responding in a strong manner.

Regarding the piece in The New York Times, the sources told CNN, “There seems to be no boundary some journalists won’t cross when writing about Taylor, regardless of how invasive, untrue, and inappropriate it is – all under the protective veil of an ‘opinion piece.’

The insiders continued, “Because of her massive success, at this moment there is a Taylor-shaped hole in people’s ethics,” they added.

In the 5000-word article, the author presented multiple alleged hints that Taylor gave throughout her career which suggests she is a queer.

Meanwhile, sources pointed the piece would not “have been allowed to be written about Shawn Mendes or any male artist whose sexuality has been questioned by fans.”

In other news, a PR guru Sally Morgan told Closer Magazine Taylor and Travis Kelce are planning to marry this year.

"I think she'll marry Travis this year,” she claimed. “They're so in love, they have a healthy relationship and there's endless trust both ways."

Adding, “As soon as they get married, we'll hear about a pregnancy, possibly before the year is out," after which she signed off.  

Katt Williams once 'traumatized' fans: 'We cannot ignore that'
Katt Williams once 'traumatized' fans: 'We cannot ignore that'
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'distance' themselves amid royal 'peace offering'
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'distance' themselves amid royal 'peace offering'
Dominic West 'loved' playing 'juicy' part of King Charles on 'The Crown'
Dominic West 'loved' playing 'juicy' part of King Charles on 'The Crown'
Meghan Markle knows 'time is right' to become movie director
Meghan Markle knows 'time is right' to become movie director
Selena Gomez, Nicola Peltz fail to relive 2023 Eve vibes in 2024
Selena Gomez, Nicola Peltz fail to relive 2023 Eve vibes in 2024
Kelly Clarkson reveals one strict rule for children: See what
Kelly Clarkson reveals one strict rule for children: See what
Meghan Markle mom Doria Ragland is her 'rock': 'Grandma is a big deal'
Meghan Markle mom Doria Ragland is her 'rock': 'Grandma is a big deal'
Derek Draper's last wish leaves fans teary-eyed
Derek Draper's last wish leaves fans teary-eyed
Ryan Gosling on ‘crotchless Ken' role: ‘It was difficult'
Ryan Gosling on ‘crotchless Ken' role: ‘It was difficult'
Prince William 'very clear' Prince Andrew 'cannot be trusted'
Prince William 'very clear' Prince Andrew 'cannot be trusted'
Olivia Rodrigo weighs in on her big achievement
Olivia Rodrigo weighs in on her big achievement
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry told to 'roast themselves' for better publicity
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry told to 'roast themselves' for better publicity