Insiders close to Taylor Swift hit out a speculative article about the megastar’s sexuality

Taylor Swift's blood boils over sexuality speculations?

Recently, a lengthy op-ed piece was published which speculated about Taylor Swift’s sexuality as queer. Now, insiders close to the pop icon are responding in a strong manner.



Regarding the piece in The New York Times, the sources told CNN, “There seems to be no boundary some journalists won’t cross when writing about Taylor, regardless of how invasive, untrue, and inappropriate it is – all under the protective veil of an ‘opinion piece.’

The insiders continued, “Because of her massive success, at this moment there is a Taylor-shaped hole in people’s ethics,” they added.

In the 5000-word article, the author presented multiple alleged hints that Taylor gave throughout her career which suggests she is a queer.

Meanwhile, sources pointed the piece would not “have been allowed to be written about Shawn Mendes or any male artist whose sexuality has been questioned by fans.”

In other news, a PR guru Sally Morgan told Closer Magazine Taylor and Travis Kelce are planning to marry this year.

"I think she'll marry Travis this year,” she claimed. “They're so in love, they have a healthy relationship and there's endless trust both ways."

Adding, “As soon as they get married, we'll hear about a pregnancy, possibly before the year is out," after which she signed off.