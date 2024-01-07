King Charles will not be abdicating anytime soon: ‘Zero chance'

 
Sunday, January 07, 2024
William Blythe Haynes

William Blythe Haynes

Sunday, January 07, 2024

Britain’s King Charles will not abdicate for his elder son Prince William like Denmark’s Queen Margrethe stepped down from the throne, a royal expert has claimed.

Speaking to Fox News, royal expert Christopher Andersen claims: "There is no way Charles will be abdicating anytime soon — zero chance, zip, ain’t gonna happen."

The US journalist and the author of The King further said, "Not only has Charles waited far longer than anyone else to ascend to the throne — 73 years compared to Edward VII’s 59-year-old wait to succeed Queen Victoria — he can also point to the example set by his mother, Queen Elizabeth.”

He went on to claim that King Charles will follow in the footsteps of Queen Elizabeth, saying: “I can say with certainty that abdication is not in the cards."

Christopher Andersen's remarks came amid growing calls for King Charles to abdicate after Denmark´s popular Queen Margrethe II said last Sunday that she would abdicate on January 14 and pass the baton to her son Crown Prince Frederik.

Reacting to it, one royal fan commented, “I agree: zero chance of Charles abdicating. His whole life and purpose has been about having this moment.” 

