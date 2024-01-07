King Charles is expected to honour his ‘beloved daughter-in-law’ Kate Middleton with new title on her 42nd birthday

Prince William leaves Kate Middleton ‘heartbroken' ahead of 42nd birthday

Prince William has left his wife Kate Middleton ‘heartbroken’ ahead of her 42nd birthday as the future king made a crucial decision about their elder son Prince George.



The GB News, citing a royal source, reported the Princess of Wales is "heartbroken" over Prince William's decision to send Prince George to Eton.

The royal source told In Touch Weekly, per GB News that Kate Middleton is "heartbroken" and that the couple had "argued" about sending their kids to boarding school for years.

The insider claimed: "Kate long disagreed with her husband about sending him away, even though it's tradition."

The sources further claimed, "Kate thinks sending him to such a stuffy, upper-crust institution goes against all of their efforts to modernise the monarchy. Plus, she'll miss George desperately."

The fresh claims came as Kate Middleton is set to celebrate her 42nd birthday with family on Tuesday, January 9.

It is also reported that King Charles is also expected to honour his ‘beloved daughter-in-law’ Kate Middleton with promotion on her 42nd birthday.