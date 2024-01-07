 
menu
Sunday, January 07, 2024
By
William Blythe Haynes

Prince William leaves Kate Middleton 'heartbroken' ahead of 42nd birthday

King Charles is expected to honour his ‘beloved daughter-in-law’ Kate Middleton with new title on her 42nd birthday

By
William Blythe Haynes

Sunday, January 07, 2024

Prince William leaves Kate Middleton ‘heartbroken' ahead of 42nd birthday

Prince William has left his wife Kate Middleton ‘heartbroken’ ahead of her 42nd birthday as the future king made a crucial decision about their elder son Prince George.

The GB News, citing a royal source, reported the Princess of Wales is "heartbroken" over Prince William's decision to send Prince George to Eton.

Also Read: King Charles will not be abdicating anytime soon: 'Zero chance'

The royal source told In Touch Weekly, per GB News that Kate Middleton is "heartbroken" and that the couple had "argued" about sending their kids to boarding school for years.

The insider claimed: "Kate long disagreed with her husband about sending him away, even though it's tradition."

The sources further claimed, "Kate thinks sending him to such a stuffy, upper-crust institution goes against all of their efforts to modernise the monarchy. Plus, she'll miss George desperately."

The fresh claims came as Kate Middleton is set to celebrate her 42nd birthday with family on Tuesday, January 9.

Read More: Meghan Markle knows 'time is right' to become movie director

It is also reported that King Charles is also expected to honour his ‘beloved daughter-in-law’ Kate Middleton with promotion on her 42nd birthday.

Priyanka Chopra 'feeds her soul' with husband Nick Jonas
Priyanka Chopra 'feeds her soul' with husband Nick Jonas
Selena Gomez hypes Nicola Peltz Beckham upcoming movie 'Lola'
Selena Gomez hypes Nicola Peltz Beckham upcoming movie 'Lola'
Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker become obsessed with baby
Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker become obsessed with baby
Barbra Streisand stages ‘final act' in storied career
Barbra Streisand stages ‘final act' in storied career
King Charles will not be abdicating anytime soon: 'Zero chance' video
King Charles will not be abdicating anytime soon: 'Zero chance'
Romeo Beckham moves out despite parents David & Victoria 'missing' him
Romeo Beckham moves out despite parents David & Victoria 'missing' him
Kanye West gets flak for birthday post: ‘Bianca is wife not trophy'
Kanye West gets flak for birthday post: ‘Bianca is wife not trophy'
Halle Bailey introduces her first baby boy to world
Halle Bailey introduces her first baby boy to world
SZA issues final warning to people releasing her unfinished music
SZA issues final warning to people releasing her unfinished music
Cher leans on boyfriend Alexander amid son's conservatorship battle?
Cher leans on boyfriend Alexander amid son's conservatorship battle?
Taylor Swift's blood boils over sexuality speculations?
Taylor Swift's blood boils over sexuality speculations?
Katt Williams once 'traumatized' fans: 'We cannot ignore that'
Katt Williams once 'traumatized' fans: 'We cannot ignore that'