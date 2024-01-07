 
Sunday, January 07, 2024
Melanie Walker

Margot Robbie speaks out on THAT 'Saltburn' scene

Margot Robbie voiced her opinion on the 'shocking' bathtub scene in 'Saltburn' featuring Jacob Elordi and Barry Keoghan

Melanie Walker

Sunday, January 07, 2024

File Footage

Margot Robbie recently expressed her opinion on Saltburn and its bathtub scene that shocked viewers.

Directed by Emerald Fennell, the Amazon Prime movie stars Barry Keoghan as Oliver, a student at Oxford University, who becomes friends with a rich kid named Felix, played by Jacob Elordi.

Things take a turn when Oliver decides to spend the summer with Felix’s family at a mansion called Saltburn and tries to get to know him on a more personal level.

While many were appalled by the “shocking” bathtub scene in the movie, actor-producer Margot Robbie says she was far from speechless.

In a new interview, Australian-born Margot told the Mirror: "It didn't feel that shocking in the script, because Emerald immerses you into a world so quickly.”

Praising the 38 year-old filmmaker, the Barbie star added: “She's [Emerald] so masterful at tone and plot. She gets you into it so quickly — you're just immediately like, 'I'm in this world.' So by the time you get to something like the bathtub scene, she's primed you for it.”

Margot added that she believes that Emerald’s script was "intentionally disgusting and satisfying."

“I think she wanted you to be equally as disgusted as you are titillated, and equally as shocked as you are by finding that depravity in yourself,” she concluded.

