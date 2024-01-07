Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle are making secret moves as their family looks set to change in 2024 amid 'third child' rumours

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry would love to have ‘third child' as Doria Ragland moves in with royals?

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle’s mother Doria Ragland has reportedly moved in with her daughter and son-in-law Prince Harry to help look after their kids Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.



According to reports, Doria Ragland has 'basically become the mother of the household' at Meghan and Harry’s Montecito mansion in California.

Doria’s move has also sparked rumours that Meghan and Harry are planning for third baby.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are making secret moves as their family looks set to change in 2024, reported news.com.au with title “‘THIRD CHILD’: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s big 2024 move”

The Daily Mail had reported in November last year that there are rumours Meghan and Harry would love to have a third child.

The Daily Mail had reported, “And there are rumours they would love to have a third child, even though Harry has previously said they would have no more than two children to save the planet from over-population.”

Now, these rumours have resurfaced after Doria moved in with daughter and Prince Harry recently.