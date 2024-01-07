 
Sunday, January 07, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce ‘separated' due to their careers?

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce to entertain different career engagements despite being in the same city Los Angeles

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce seemingly will not be able to make their first red carpet appearance.

The Eras Tour hitmaker is among the nominees for this year’s Golden Globes, and it was expected that she would mark her attendance at the event with beau Travis Kelce.

However, new reports bring in bad news for the celebrity couple’s fans.

As per the findings of Marca, the couple who was previously called the ‘inseparable power couple’ will not be sighted hand-in-hand today. Reportedly, this is because Travis Kelce, who is also the Kansas City Chiefs tight-end, will be playing against the Los Angeles Chargers at that time. Meanwhile, the Cruel Summer songstress will appear on the red carpet of the award show.

It is pertinent to mention here that Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour movie is among the eight highest-grossing films that have been nominated for the Cinematic and Box Office Achievement Award. Barbie, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, John Wick: Chapter 4, Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part 1, Oppenheimer, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, and The Super Mario Bros Movie are the other seven hit nominees for this award. 

