Monday, January 08, 2024
Meghan Markle told to tread carefully as she writes her life book

Monday, January 08, 2024

Meghan Markle warned against appearing 'vindictive' in memoir

Meghan Markle is urged to have a strategic mindset as she prepares to writer her own memoir.

The Duchess of Sussex is told to be discreet about her book and touch upon topics that do not hamper her popularity.

Riaz said: "If Meghan is writing her memoir, she will have approached this with a strategic mindset.

"The million dollar question is of course whether there will be any mention of her time in the Royal Family. This is difficult for anyone to say for certain."

She told the Mirror: "One would expect she would mention it, given it was a big and impactful part of her life and this is despite her and Harry having already shared their experiences with Oprah and in their docuseries.

"Meghan may decide to use this opportunity to speak about that race row, especially after the names being disclosed in a leaked translation of the Endgame."

"It is essential for her to do this with discretion, as that is the key to maintaining credibility and not appearing vindictive or overly sensationalistic.

"It is without doubt that should Meghan be embarking upon a memoir, she would have considered the potential impact on her relationships, particularly with members of the Royal Family,” she concluded.

