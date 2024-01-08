Amy Schumer embraces her body as she poses a revealing snap on social media

Amy Schumer's new snap shows comfort in body

Amy Schumer often faces internet trolls objectifying her body. But the New York actress's new snap suggests she is fully comfortable with her body.



Taking to Instagram, the Trainwreck star shared a mirror selfie highlighting her curves in skimpy clothes.

"Still got i," she captioned, before joking," (40 extra lbs)."

Amy was previously in the news for taking serious jabs at Russell Brand in September 2023.

"I hope to someday earn as much as the rapists and transphobes in the game", the 42-year-old referred to the allegations the popular podcaster faced after multiple women accused him of sexual abuse under the post of Kathy Griffin.

"I am actually excited about the news getting out about Russell Brand," the Pulp Fiction star said in the video."It has taken forever to catch up with that sleaze bag."

In the clip, the 63-year-old alleged the Death on the Nile star sexually harassed her friend at an Alcoholics Anonymous meeting.

"She went to shake his hand … and he got in her face and pushed his groin against hers", she claimed.



