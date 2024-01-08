 
Monday, January 08, 2024
By
Web Desk

Jennifer Aniston makes 'Friends' fans nostalgic at Golden Globes 2024

Jennifer Aniston wore 'The Rachel' for the first and second season of 'Friends'

By
Web Desk

Monday, January 08, 2024

Jennifer Aniston makes Friends fans nostalgic at Golden Globes 2024
Jennifer Aniston makes 'Friends' fans nostalgic at Golden Globes 2024

Jennifer Aniston made a comeback of her iconic Friends character at the Golden Globe Awards 2024.

The 54 year-old actress rocked the red carpet wearing a black colored Dolce & Gabbana gown and posed for the cameras at the 81st annual awards event at Beverly Hilton, Los Angeles.

As she donned the strapless black ensemble with beading on the skirt, Jennifer wore a short hairstyle similar to the one she had in the hit sitcom as Rachel Green.

For accessories, she kept it simple with dangling earrings and a dark maroon manicure.

In an interview with Allure in 2011, the Morning Show star once called the hairstyle “horrible” and “the ugliest haircut she has ever seen.”

Jennifer sported the hairstyle, which was named as "The Rachel," for the show's first and second season.

This is the actress' first celebrity event as she has been maintaining a low public profile amid the tragic death of her co-star Matthew Perry in October 2023.

"Oh boy this one has cut deep… Having to say goodbye to our Matty has been an insane wave of emotions that I’ve never experienced before," Jennifer wrote on her Instagram in November.

