Monday, January 08, 2024
Kanye West faces another alleged chat leak

Alleged chat of Kanye West with Pusha T becomes public on Reddit after Elon Musk leaked in 2023

Monday, January 08, 2024

Kanye West faces another alleged chat leak

Last year, Kanye West's alleged chat with Elon Musk was leaked. Now, another purported chat is public. This time, it was with the Chicago rapper's once-close collaborator, Pusha T.

Posted on Reddit, the alleged texts give insight into the estranged relationship between the fellow musicians. These messages are said to be from January 2022.

"I put out the song because he dissed me and mentioned my wife in a song," the Mercy rapstar referred to his beef with Drake. 

"You let Drake disrespect you, your wife, and your family. That's why you can't get your wife to respect you."

"Don't blame me, Kanye. I would never shoot anybody for you, you would snitch on me," he continued. "Shyne changed his name to Moses and turned Jew."

"Please don't compare me to him. Puff was better off without J. Lo., she was a ****. I've held you down, and you don't appreciate me," he allegedly penned.

Kanye and Pusha's working relationship came to a halt when the former went on an anti-Semitic rampage in 2022.

"It's beyond that and it's nothing to tap dance around," the 46-year-old said at the time. 

"It's wrong. Period. But to me, it's just me and him having a difference of opinion yet again. 'Cause we done had this for years."

