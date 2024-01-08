As Pink and Carey Hart celebrate their 18th wedding anniversary, the former writes a heartfelt caption on Instagram

Pink breaks silence on marriage tribulations

The Get the Party Started singer celebrated her 18th anniversary on January 7 and recently the hitmaker took to Instagram to share a heartfelt message for her husband, Carey Hart.

She began her caption with an affectionate note and kicked it off by writing, “Love is a lifetime of coming back to the table.”

Following a line that indicated the highs and lows of a marriage, she added, “We almost didn’t make it to this one, well a couple of them, if I’m being honest.”

The couple has had a rollercoaster of a relationship and they met in 2001 at the Summer X Games leading to a brief breakup in 2003.

However, the duo reconciled and got married in 2006 in Costa Rica. and broke up again in 2008 but found their way back to each other in 2010.

Remembering their 22 years of turbulent marriage, Pink also shared a genuine sneak peek into what she wanted in a guy and revealed “When I met you, 22 years ago, I just wanted someone that wouldn’t lie to me. I didn’t have a clue about commitment, building a life together, intimacy, trust.”

Not to mention, from a picture from their punk era, with Hart’s buzz-cut hair and Pink’s plaid shirt, to an adorable picture of the duo with their daughter Willow, this post tugged at the heartstrings of the audience.



later on, Pink also said, that ‘loyalty, history, forgiveness, and resilience’ had not only surprised her but also humbled her.

The 44-year-old singer also found it 'wonderful' how love worked and added, “How love rearranges itself and reappears after an empty night or five”.

She also added, “I’m proud we made it to the other side of this year. I wear our scars proudly" before calling her husband ‘my stubborn, beautiful, immovable rock.’

The singer ended her caption with a hearty “I love you and I love us” to her husband.