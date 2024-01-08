Prince William, Kate Middleton and their family are the future of the Royal Family

Royal fans react to calls for King Charles abdication

Royal fans have voiced their opinion amid growing calls for King Charles to abdicate for his elder son Prince William like Denmark’s Queen Margrethe stepped down from the throne.



Speaking to Fox News, per the New York Post, royal expert Christopher Andersen claims: "There is no way Charles will be abdicating anytime soon — zero chance, zip, ain’t gonna happen."

Commenting on the New York Post report titled, “Will King Charles abdicate throne for Prince William?”, one royal fan said: “KC (King Charles) won't abdicate any time soon, but I do think he will step down in his eighties. The Queen was one of a kind. I look forward to William and Kate becoming King and Queen as they are my favorite Royals.”

Another fan commented, “I agree: zero chance of Charles abdicating. His whole life and purpose has been about having this moment.”

The third shared the similar view saying, “I don’t see it either, unless his health fails to the point where he is unable to perform his duties.”

“William and Kate and their family are the future of the Royal Family and he should not wait long to make it a reality,” the fourth says.