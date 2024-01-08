 
Monday, January 08, 2024
Prince Andrew reacts to fresh allegations with latest move

Prince Andrew has “locked himself away in a room and has no idea how to respond. He's devastated”

Prince Andrew is said to be “devastated” and has locked himself away in a room after the Prince of York was named in newly released US court documents detailing people linked to Jeffrey Epstein.

The Daily Mail, per GB News, citing sources, has claimed that Prince Andrew has "no idea" how to respond to the fresh allegations.

The insider told the publication, "He doesn't have the emotional bandwidth to deal with this."

Princess Eugenie and Beatrice father has “locked himself away in a room and has no idea how to respond. He's devastated.”

Earlier, it was reported that Princess Beatrice has visited Prince Andrew after he was named in the newly released court documents.

She was spotted driving herself through the gates of the Royal Lodge.

The US judge ordered hundreds of documents to be unsealed as part of Giuffre’s previously settled civil claim against Maxwell, which was filed in 2015.

