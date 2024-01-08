Prince Harry completed his training course at Sandhurst in Camberley, Surrey, in 2005 and left as an Officer Cadet in 2006

Prince Harry faces fresh humiliating blow amid rift with royal family

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry has faced fresh humiliation as he has been left out of prestigious army book amid rift with the royal family.



According to a report by The Sun, Archie and Lilibet doting father has failed to make the cut for the military academy Sandhurst’s guide to its most notable alumni, the definitive book of 200 people.

Also Read: Meghan Markle left 'absolutely furious' after THIS 'humiliation'

Prince Harry’s estranged brother Prince William was tasked with penning the foreword of the book.

Speaking to The Sun, former British Army Commander Richard Kemp said: "I completely understand why he has not been included. I probably would have included him on balance.

“But it is not a disappointment to not see him in there,” Richard Kemp said.

The former commander said, "I don’t think he (Harry) did anything particularly notable during his service but he was certainly a significant person to go to Sandhurst. I suspect the recent disharmony between him and the Royal Family has led them to decide against having him in.”

He continued, "One thing he said in his book (Spare) was the Army taught him to see the enemy as less than human — which is not what we were taught. That has overshadowed a lot of the great things that he has done."

Read More: King Charles makes first public appearance as Prince Andrew 'devastated' over fresh allegations

King Charles younger son completed a 44-week training course at Sandhurst in Camberley, Surrey, in 2005 and left as an Officer Cadet in 2006.