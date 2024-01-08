Margot Robbie weighs in on Lady Gaga playing Harley Quinn 

 
Monday, January 08, 2024
Margot Robbie recently expressed her opinion on Lady Gaga playing the role of Harley Quinn.

The Barbie star shared her take after the singer was signed to play the iconic role in the upcoming sequel Joker: Folie á Deux.

When asked about her opinion on Lady Gaga’s upcoming version, Margot told Variety during Golden Globe Awards 2024 pre-show, “Oh my god, she’s going to crush it. Are you kidding? She’s going to be amazing, I can’t wait to see it.”

The host asked the Australian actress, who played Harley Quinn in 2016 movie Suicide Squad, if she discussed the role with the Telephone hitmaker.

“I actually haven’t spoken to her about it. I almost don’t want to know so I can save it for the surprise when I get to see the movie,” Margot replied.

In an interview with MTV, in 2022, the actor-producer shared that she’s so happy to see other artists showing interest in playing the character.

"It makes me so happy because I said from the very beginning, all I want is for Harley Quinn to be one of those characters, the way Macbeth or Batman always gets passed from great actor to great actor," Margot said at the time.

