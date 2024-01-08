Prince Harry and Meghan Markle did not attend the glitzy ceremony of Golden Globes awards

Royal expert makes fresh claims about Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle were not invited to last night's Golden Globes awards, a royal expert has claimed as the royal couple did not attend the glitzy ceremony.



Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, royal expert Angela Levin tweeted: “Harry and Meghan were not invited to last night Golden Globe awards.”

Also Read: Jo Koy humiliates Meghan Markle, Prince Harry at Golden Globes?

Angela further claimed, “They (Meghan and Harry) can get away from that by insisting they were busy.”

She continued, “But it is much harder to escape the effect of the heavy mocking especially of Meghan.”

Angela claimed this after Meghan and Harry were mocked by Golden Globes host Jo Koy with a savage joke.

Archie and Lilibet parents were mocked by Jo Koy during his opening speech, which also took aim at the 'rich, white and dysfunctional' Royal Family.

Read More: Royal fans react to calls for King Charles abdication

He said, "Harry and Meghan Markle got paid millions for doing absolutely nothing. And that's just by Netflix.”