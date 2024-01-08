 
menu
Monday, January 08, 2024
By
Web Desk

Royal expert makes fresh claims about Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle did not attend the glitzy ceremony of Golden Globes awards

By
Web Desk

Monday, January 08, 2024

Royal expert makes fresh claims about Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Royal expert makes fresh claims about Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle were not invited to last night's Golden Globes awards, a royal expert has claimed as the royal couple did not attend the glitzy ceremony.

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, royal expert Angela Levin tweeted: “Harry and Meghan were not invited to last night Golden Globe awards.”

Also Read: Jo Koy humiliates Meghan Markle, Prince Harry at Golden Globes?

Angela further claimed, “They (Meghan and Harry) can get away from that by insisting they were busy.”

She continued, “But it is much harder to escape the effect of the heavy mocking especially of Meghan.”

Angela claimed this after Meghan and Harry were mocked by Golden Globes host Jo Koy with a savage joke.

Archie and Lilibet parents were mocked by Jo Koy during his opening speech, which also took aim at the 'rich, white and dysfunctional' Royal Family.

Read More: Royal fans react to calls for King Charles abdication

He said, "Harry and Meghan Markle got paid millions for doing absolutely nothing. And that's just by Netflix.”

Did Kylie Jenner 'shoo' Selena Gomez away from Timothee Chalamet?
Did Kylie Jenner 'shoo' Selena Gomez away from Timothee Chalamet?
Jo Koy humiliates Meghan Markle, Prince Harry at Golden Globes? video
Jo Koy humiliates Meghan Markle, Prince Harry at Golden Globes?
Taylor Swift fans slam Golden Globes for 'robbing' her video
Taylor Swift fans slam Golden Globes for 'robbing' her
Golden Globes 2024 announces full list of winners
Golden Globes 2024 announces full list of winners
Royal fans react to calls for King Charles abdication video
Royal fans react to calls for King Charles abdication
Margot Robbie weighs in on Lady Gaga playing Harley Quinn
Margot Robbie weighs in on Lady Gaga playing Harley Quinn
Prince Harry faces fresh humiliating blow amid rift with royal family video
Prince Harry faces fresh humiliating blow amid rift with royal family
Why Pedro Pascal was wearing a sling at Golden Globes 2024?
Why Pedro Pascal was wearing a sling at Golden Globes 2024?
Christopher Nolan pays tribute to Heath Ledger at Golden Globes 2024
Christopher Nolan pays tribute to Heath Ledger at Golden Globes 2024
Meghan Markle left 'absolutely furious' after THIS 'humiliation'
Meghan Markle left 'absolutely furious' after THIS 'humiliation'
Kanye West faces another alleged chat leak
Kanye West faces another alleged chat leak
Jennifer Aniston makes 'Friends' fans nostalgic at Golden Globes 2024
Jennifer Aniston makes 'Friends' fans nostalgic at Golden Globes 2024