Monday, January 08, 2024
Natalie Portman makes grand appearance at Golden Globes sans Benjamin Millepied

Monday, January 08, 2024

Natalie Portman turned heads as she made a grand an appearance at the 81st annual Golden Globe Awards without her husband Benjamin Millepied.

The Black Swan star was nominated in the category of Best Actress at the prestigious ceremony for her role in Netflix film May December.

The Hollywood beauty oozed charm in a white sleeveless gown. However, fans were quick to notice her absent husband, who was allegedly accused of cheating on Portman.

In August last year, it was reported by Us Weekly that Portman and Millepied have parted ways a month after rumours of his affair broke with climate activist Camille Étienne.

At the time, another insider conveyed Portman's unwavering commitment to her marriage, even in the face of these challenges to the publication.

The insider shared, “Natalie believes Benjamin’s affair was a brief and stupid liaison that means nothing to him.”

"After news of his affair came out, they’ve been trying to work on their marriage but are currently on the outs," the source added.

