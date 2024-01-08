 
Monday, January 08, 2024
Selena Gomez's gossip session with Taylor Swift disclosed by lip reader

During the 81st Golden Globe Awards ceremony, Selena Gomez, Taylor Swift and Keleigh Teller were captured having an intense gossip session which is now making rounds on the internet.

In the video, Taylor and Keleigh can be seen sitting at a table while Selena bends to talk to them. The video initially made rounds as netizens clearly heard Keleigh say “Timothée” and guessed that the friends were gossiping about Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner, who were also present at the ceremony.

Now, lip reader Jeremy Freeman has shared with The Mirror what he thinks the trio were saying.

Per Freeman, Selena said: "I asked for a picture with him and she [Kylie] said no." To which a shocked looking Keleigh replied: "With Timothée?"

Selena added: "Do you know what they said/did to me?"

Taylor responded, saying: "S**t, what the..."

Later, Taylor was seen saying, "Oh my God, love you," with Selena replying, "Brought them back together."

"I tried, I couldn't, it'll upset em," Selena went on.

Selena and Kylie got involved in an apparent feud last year when Kylie seemingly mocked the It Ain’t Me singer after she shared an eyebrow shaping blunder she had made.

Debunking the feud rumors, Kylie later commented on a TikTok video: "This is reaching. No shade towards Selena ever and I didn’t see her eyebrow posts. You guys are making something out of nothing. This is silly."

Selena also wrote: "It's all unnecessary. I'm a fan of Kylie's."

