Emma Stone tests her friendship with Taylor Swift at Golden Globes

Emma Stone and Taylor Swift first met in 2008 and have been close friends since

Emma Stone and Taylor Swift first met in 2008 and have been close friends since

Emma Stone showed fans how deeply she and pal Taylor Swift understand each other when she jibed at the singer, calling her an “a**hole,” at the Golden Globes.

Following Emma’s win for best film actress for her movie Poor Things, the 35-year-old was asked about Taylor Swift’s reaction when she won the award. Swift had cheered and applauded with joy when Emma’s win was announced.

Jokingly commenting on Swift’s reaction, Emma said: "What an a--hole. I've known her for almost 20 years. I was very happy she was there and she was also nominated tonight, which was wonderful. And yes, what an a--hole."

Read more: Selena Gomez's gossip session with Taylor Swift disclosed by lip reader

Taking to the stage after she won the Golden Globe for her portrayal of Bella Baxter in Poor Things, Emma said: "This is amazing, thank you. Dave, I have to start with you really quickly. I love you very much. Thank you for everything!"

Praising director Yorgos Lanthimos, she said, "Yorgos, I don't know what I could say to you that I haven't said to you already. But I will forever be grateful that we met. Forever. And playing Bella was unbelievable."

Emma was also nominated for Best Actress in a Drama TV Series for her TV show The Curse. These were her seventh and eighth Golden Globe nominations.