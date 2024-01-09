Nicole Kidman won her first Oscar in 2003 after her shocking split from ex husband Tom Cruise two years before that

Nicole Kidman recalls 'lonely' Oscar win after Tom Cruise divorce

Nicole Kidman opened up about the time she won an Oscar after her high-profile divorce with Tom Cruise.

The 56 year-old actress ended her marriage of 11 years with the Mission Impossible star in 2003; the same year in which she won her first Academy Award for playing Virginia Wolf in The Hours.

“I was struggling with things in my personal life, yet my professional life was going so well,” she said.

Nicole shared that after her big night, she went home and ate her takeout on the floor of the Beverly Hills Hotel.

“I sat on the floor of the hotel eating French fries and a burger with my family and went to bed. That's when it hit me. I went, 'I need to find my love; I need a love in my life.' Because this is supposed to be when you go, 'This is ours,’” she continued.

The Eyes Wide Shut actress also opened up about how she did not want to attend the Oscars afterparty because it felt like "gloating."

She recalled, “Everyone was like, ‘You’ve got to go. You've got to walk through the party carrying your Academy Award,’ and I said, ‘That just feels like gloating. It's just inappropriate.’ They're like, ‘That's what you do.'”

Nicole won her first Oscar after her highly-publicized divorce from Tom, whom she married in 1990 and called it quits in 2001.