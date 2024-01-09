Oprah Winfrey insists she's still friends with Taraji P. Henson 

Oprah Winfrey dismisses feud reports with Taraji P. Henson at 2024 Golden Globes

Oprah Winfrey is setting the record straight after rumours went viral that she has fallen out with Taraji P. Henson as she voiced anger toward pay disparities in Hollywood after appearing in the 69-year-old produced The Color Purple.



Appearing on Golden Globes, The Oprah Winfrey Show host said, “People are saying that I was not supporting Taraji," adding, “Taraji will tell you herself that I've been the greatest champion of this film. Championing not only the behind-the-scenes projection but also everything that everybody needed."

However, she clarified she was "not in charge" of the movie’s budget. Noting, “We as producers, everybody gets their salary, everybody is negotiated by your team."



She continued, “And so, whenever I heard there was an issue or there was a problem – there was a problem with cars or the problem with their food – I would step in and do whatever I could to make it right. And I believe that (Henson) would even vouch for that and say that is true."

Earlier, Taraji called out the industry's inequalities related to pay. "I’m just tired of working so hard, being gracious at what I do (and) getting paid a fraction of the cost," she told Gayle King show.

The Karate Kid actress continued, "I'm tired of hearing my sisters say the same thing over and over. You get tired. I hear people go, 'You work a lot.' Well, I have to. The math ain't math-ing."

Adding, "When you start working a lot, you have a team. Big bills come with what we do. We don’t do this alone. It’s a whole entire team behind us. They have to get paid."