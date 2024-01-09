 
Tuesday, January 09, 2024
Travis Barker's ex-wife slams him & the 'disgusting' Kardashians

Travis Barker shares his two children Landon and Albama Barker with Shanna Moakler

Tuesday, January 09, 2024

Travis Barkers ex-wife slams him & the disgusting Kardashians
Travis Barker's ex-wife slams him & the 'disgusting' Kardashians

Travis Barker’s ex-wife recently slammed him and his current in-laws i.e. Kourtney Kardashian’s family.

Shanna Moakler made the remarks in a preview clip for the latest episode of Bunni XO’s podcast Dumb Blonde.

Calling the Blink-182 drummer a “womanizer,” the former Miss USA said, “He did me pretty dirty. His drinking is a problem. His womanizing, his addiction, everything.”

She also recalled the time when Travis was expecting his first child with the Poosh founder.

“When Travis got with Kourtney, there was some parental alienation going on there, where Travis — even when we weren’t together — always wanted to be the ‘super dad,'” she claimed

She then slammed the Kardashians, saying: “F–k you, that family. You’re disgusting. I removed myself so that they couldn’t bond with my children over hating me.”

“Go do what you guys need to do and when you’re ready, I will be here loving you unconditionally. And I will be here as your mother, and I will wait. And that’s what I did,” Shanna spoke of her two children Landon (aged 20) and Alabama (aged 18) she shares with Travis.

